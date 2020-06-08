Business EVFTA a golden opportunity for Vietnam to recover its economy: analysts The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which were ratified by the National Assembly on the morning of June 8, will offer a golden opportunity for Vietnam to elevate its position on the global trade map, especially in the context of the worldwide COVID-19 crisis, economic analysts believe.

Business Mitsubishi Motors seeks opportunity to build its second factory in Binh Dinh Authorities in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh will offer attractive policies and mechanisms to support Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam in building an automobile manufacturing factory at Becamex Industrial Park.

Business Tra fish exports plummet 39 pct. in first five months Exports of tra (pangasius) fish slipped 39 percent in the first five months of 2020 compared to the same period last year to 456 million USD, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has said.

Business Central Retail to buy 1,000 tonnes of lychee Central Retail Vietnam, a member of the Thai-based retail conglomerate the Central Group, said it plans to purchase 1,000 tonnes of lychee from the northern province of Bac Giang’s Luc Ngan district this year.