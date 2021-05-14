Business Hitachi SE buys over 35 percent of stake in Trung Nam Group's wind farm Hitachi SE's renewable energy business expanded its market to Vietnam by signing a strategic cooperation agreement with Trung Nam Wind Power Joint Stock Company of Trung Nam Group (TNG) in Ho Chi Minh City on May 14.

Business Cassava exports rise sharply in four months Exports of cassava and cassava-based products were estimated to be worth 443 million USD in the first four months of the year, a year on-year increase of 23.9 percent, according to the Agro Processing and Market Development Authority.

Business Viettel’s patent number increases by 142 percent a year The number of patents granted to Viettel has increased by 142 percent a year which is nearly eight times higher than the country’s average increase of 18 percent.

Business Vietnam ready to monitor lychee exports to Japan Japan has authorised Vietnamese quarantine officers to replace their Japanese counterparts and directly supervise batches of lychee exports, which must be sterilised prior to being exported to the country, Hoang Trung, Director of the Plant Protection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has said.