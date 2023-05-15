RoK, Indonesia eye stronger industrial cooperation
The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Indonesia plan to discuss measures to boost bilateral cooperation on nuclear power generation, supply chains of major minerals and other advanced industry sectors, the RoK’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on May 15.
Korean First Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Jang Young-jin is on a four-day trip to Jakarta from May 14 for talks with senior Indonesian officials, including economic minister Airlangga Hartarto and energy minister Arifin Tasrif, on industry issues of mutual interests.
According to the ministry, the RoK will propose enhanced ties in the nuclear power industry, as Indonesia announced a plan to build its first commercial nuclear power plant by 2039 to achieve net-zero goals.
Jang also plans to discuss joint research projects with Indonesian officials to strengthen cooperation on supply chains of major minerals, as well as ways to work more closely on batteries and electric vehicles (EVs).
Indonesia is the world's No.1 producer of nickel, while the RoK secures advanced technologies in the battery and EV sectors./.
