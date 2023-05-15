World Malaysia aims to become Southeast Asia's electric vehicle pioneer The Malaysian Government has committed to developing the country’s automotive industry as a strategic economic sector, opening to many high-precision technical opportunities, according to the country's Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

World Thailand: largest political parties agree to set up coalition after election Leaders of Thailand's Pheu Thai Party said it agreed to the proposal to form a coalition with the Move Forward party (MFP) and confirmed there are no plans to form a government with any other political party.

World Cambodia recognises over 15,000 election observers The National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia has officially recognised more than 15,000 domestic observers and special guests who will monitor the coming 7th National Assembly election.

World Asian companies look to expand international business Southeast Asia and China are emerging as the two leading destinations for overseas expansion as 83% of businesses in Asia are keen to expand their operation abroad, according to a report of the United Overseas Bank (UOB).