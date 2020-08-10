RoK to export paprika to Vietnam
The Republic of Korea (RoK) said on August 10 that it has completed negotiations with Vietnam to export paprika, a type of bell pepper, to the Southeast Asian country.
Paprika, a type of bell pepper (Source: Yonhap News)
Seoul (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK) said on August 10 that it has completed negotiations with Vietnam to export paprika, a type of bell pepper, to the Southeast Asian country.
The RoK had been negotiating with Vietnam since 2008 on export terms for paprika, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Korean exports of paprika reached 91.5 million USD in 2019, with Japan accounting for 99.7 percent of the volume. Other destinations include Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Russia.
Last year, Vietnam imported 16 million USD worth of Korean pears, followed by strawberries with 6.6 million USD. Grapes and apples were also among the popular Korean agricultural products in Vietnam.
Vietnam was the third-largest export destination for the RoK in 2019, with China and the US standing as the top two.
The RoK’s combined exports to Vietnam in 2019 reached 48 billion USD, down 0.9 percent from a year earlier./.