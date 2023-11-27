Destinations Infographic Da Nang among 11 best places to go in Asia in 2024 The world-renowned travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has announced the best destinations to visit around the world in 2024. In the list of Asian destinations, Da Nang was the only representative of Vietnam to make it to the top, alongside famous destinations such as Chinatown in Bangkok (Thailand), the Kathmandu Valley (Nepal), the Silk Road in Uzbekistan, Singapore, Mongolia, and Sri Lanka.

Videos Efforts made to preserve ancient houses in Trang An heritage area Houses with traditional architecture play a particularly important role in the Trang An heritage area in Ninh Binh province. In addition to identifying and preserving the value of traditional housing architecture in the core heritage area, Ninh Binh authorities have also focused on promoting the value of the traditional village structure combined with tourism development.

Travel Vietnam values tourism cooperation with Italy Vietnam values tourism cooperation with Italy, considering it a basis for the bilateral relations’ sustainable and long-term growth in the time to come, affirmed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang at the launch of a Vietnamese tourism promotion programme in Milan on November 24.