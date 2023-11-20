Travel Infographic First 10 months of 2023: Foreign arrivals to Vietnam surge 4.2-fold International visitors to Vietnam stood at nearly 10 million in the first 10 months of 2023, 4.2-fold higher than in the same period last year, but still just 69% of the figure in the first ten months of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Destinations Infographic Outstanding emerging destinations in Vietnam Online travel platform Agoda has for the first time announced Vietnam’s New Horizons - a list of emerging destinations in the country that few tourists know about.

Destinations Infographic Yen Tu Mountain - A popular autumn spot The Yen Tu special national relic site, a famous spiritual tourism destination in northern Quang Ninh province, attracts tens of thousands of Buddhists and visitors every spring. Few people, however, know that the site also has a unique and stunning beauty during the autumn season.

Society Infographic Ha Long - Cam Pha among Vietnam’s most beautiful coastal roads The six-lane Ha Long - Cam Pha coastal road in Quang Ninh province runs for a total length of 18.7km and is considered the most beautiful such route in Vietnam, with impressive and picturesque landscapes.