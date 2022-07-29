Environment National climate change strategy to 2050 approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has just signed a decision approving the national climate change strategy to 2050.

Environment WB recommends roadmap for phasing out single-use plastics in Vietnam To address plastic pollution, Vietnam needs a progressive phase-out, accompanied by the promotion of viable alternatives and an improved solid waste management system, Moderndiplomacy.eu has said, citing a newly-released study by World Bank (WB).

