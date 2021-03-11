Business VIETRADE, Sendo helping stimulate farm produce demand amid COVID-19 The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and e-commerce platform Sendo.vn are helping businesses to sell farm produce online and promote digital transformation and the application of technology in trade activities.

Business Vietnam to become world’s key shrimp producer Vietnam is expected to become one of the world’s top shrimp producers thanks to its positive response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its modern shrimp farming models, according to industry insiders.

Business Bangladesh approves proposal to import rice from Vietnam The Government of Bangladesh has approved three separate proposals to procure 350,000 tonnes of rice under the direct procurement method (DPM) from Vietnam, India and Thailand.