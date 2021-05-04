Business Vietjet reports positive performance in 2020 Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) has released its audited annual financial statements for the year 2020.

Business Newly established firms grow at fastest pace since 2017 The number of new enterprises established in the first four months of 2021 rose 17.5 percent from a year earlier, the fastest growth since 2017, and it increased in all economic sectors, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Construction material prices recover Prices of construction materials such as steel, bricks and sand are recovering post-pandemic, hitting contractors’ profits.

Business Vinacomin’s revenue hits 1.67 billion USD in four months The Vietnam National Coal - Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) sold nearly 13.9 million tonnes of coal, earning 38.61 trillion VND (1.67 billion USD) in the first four months of 2021.