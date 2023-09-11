Society Bac Lieu to increase patrols over IUU fishing The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has recorded no violations related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing since 2021.

Society Vietnam takes part in solidarity festival in Belgium Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium participated in the annual Manifiesta (Solidarity) Festival of the Workers’ Party of Belgium held in Ostende city from September 9-10.

Videos Former imperial capital moves to cut plastic waste Tourism has contributed to the overall growth of Vietnam’s economy over recent years, but its development has at times been accompanied by an increase in plastic waste at tourist sites. In a bid to limit the amount of plastic waste generated, the former imperial capital of Hue has introduced a Code of Conduct for both local residents and visitors.

Society Slovak Constitution Day observed in HCM City A get-together to celebrate the 31st anniversary of Slovak Constitution Day (September 1, 1992 - 2023) was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on September 9, demonstrating solidarity and friendship between the people of HCM City and Slovakia.