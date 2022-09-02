Russian expert praises Vietnam’s contributions at international arena
Vietnam has recorded remarkable achievements in many fields in the contemporary world in the recent period, said head of the Eurasian Ideas Foundation (EIF) Grigory Trofimchuk of his recent visit to the Hanoi-Moscow multifunctional complex (Incentra) in the Russian capital city.
He praised Vietnam’s contributions to ensuring a stable security environment in the world.
Vietnam has twice held the role of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, thereby showing its prestige in Southeast Asia in particular and in Asia in general, he said.
The expert went on to note that Vietnam provides an increasing number of goods for Russia and countries participating in the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
Vietnam is an absolute reliable partner of Russia in Southeast Asia, Asia, and in the world, he affirmed.
Trofimchuk said Vietnam is central to the political and economic development of Southeast Asia, adding the geopolitical position is opening up a historic door for Vietnam to develop and further enhance its international position./.