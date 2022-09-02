Politics National Day celebrations in Malaysia, Czech Republic, Venezuela The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia held a banquet on September 1 to mark the 77th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

Politics Vietnamese police ready to join UN peacekeeping forces A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyen Duy Ngoc is attending the third United Nations Chief of Police Summit (UNCOPs) in New York from August 30 – September 3.

Politics Vietnam wishes to collaborate with UN in digital transformation: ambassador Vietnam wishes to collaborate with the UN on digital transformation in both policy formulation and implementation, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the international organisation has stated.

Politics Vietnam confident to shoulder international responsibilities United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has described Vietnam as an important factor contributing to peace and stability in the region, which showed the country’s increasingly high international role and position.