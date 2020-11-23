Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - COVID-19 had no impact at all on Russian exports to Vietnam, according to Robert Kurilo, chief representative of the Russian Export Centre (REC) in Vietnam.



Russia’s Sputnik news agency quoted Kurilo as saying that there was a significant increase in trade meetings between enterprises from the two countries this year, with a great number of contracts signed.



Of note, Tambov Bacon from Russia signed a contract worth 4 million USD to supply pork to Vietnam, while the company owning the “Mamrukovskoe” sunflower oil signed a contract worth 3 million USD and the Garant Company, which provides canned meat products, signed a 2 million USD deal with Vietnamese partners.



A number of Russian companies are also negotiating to supply other goods to Vietnam, including baby food and natural juice.



Sputnik said Vietnamese importers have shown an interest not only in food.



Through the REC, Russia signed a three-year contract to export a batch of dolls worth nearly 1.5 million USD to Vietnam, which have already appeared in stores of Vietnam’s largest bookstore chain, FAHASA.



According to Kurilo, Russia has received requests to provide maternal and child cosmetics, materials for animal feed production, and birch plywood for Vietnamese furniture manufacturers.



The two countries are also discussing a number of information technology projects related to the implementation of a “smart city” programme from Russia in Vietnam.



The REC is working to provide financial and non-financial support to Russia’s non-military, non-resource, and non-energy exports./.