Society Vietnam - Nepal friendship association established A congress to announce the establishment of the Vietnam - Nepal Friendship Association (VNFA) took place in Hanoi on April 19.

Society NA Chairman, Indian lower house speaker witness launch of new Vietnam-India air routes National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla attended a ceremony on April 19 in Hanoi to launch Vietjet Air's new direct air routes between Vietnam and India, which marked the return and expansion of its network in the 1.4-billion-strong market.

Society National high school graduation exam set for July 6-8: Ministry This year's high school graduation exam is set to take place on July 6, 7 and 8, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Society Vietnam, Cuba share experience in raising position of women The Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) and the Federation of Cuban Women (FCW) have reached a cooperation agreement for 2022-2027, under which they will further boost information sharing, delegation exchanges and coordination at international forums.