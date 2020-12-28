World Cambodia drafts three-stage recovery plan for tourism The Cambodian Ministry of Tourism on December 26 convened a meeting among technical working groups to prepare for the implementation of a 2020-2025 roadmap on the restoration and enhancement of the sector during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

World More COVID-19 cases recorded in Southeast Asian countries Thailand on December 26 reported 110 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the country to 6,020, including 4,061 community infections.