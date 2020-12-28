Russian news agency reviews Vietnam’s major achievements in 2020
The Sputnik news agency of Russia recently published an article that reviewed commentaries on Vietnam posted by Russian and other countries’ press outlets, reflecting Vietnam’s COVID-19 combat and achievements in different areas, especially diplomacy and economy.
Vietnamese workers repatriated from Equatorial Guinea are disinfected when arriving at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
According to Sputnik, Deutsche Welle of Germany analysed the reason behind Vietnam’s success in the fierce battle against the pandemic - to quarantine strictly - noting that unlike western countries, Vietnam has not only kept a close watch on F1 cases, which have close contact with confirmed patients, but also paid attention to those of the third, fourth, and even fifth generations of contact, known as F2, F3, and F4.
The Strategist highly valued the country’s capacity of inventing and exporting rapid test kits at reasonable prices and its installation of full-body disinfection booths to prevent virus transmission at clinics and crowded places.
In August, after a new COVID-19 outbreak, Russian media cited Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist at the World Health Organisation (WHO), as describing Vietnam as a typical example for other countries.
Aside from the COVID-19 fight, the country’s diplomatic successes in the international arena have also attracted foreign media’s attention, Sputnik noted.
The Economic Times of India spoke highly of Vietnam’s performance in its ASEAN Chairmanship this year, during which the Southeast Asian nation has consolidated ASEAN’s stance on regional issues, including efforts against COVID-19. Fruitful teleconferences and the maintenance of the bloc’s centrality amid the pandemic are among the greatest accomplishments of Vietnam as the ASEAN Chair.
The Times of India shared the view that Vietnam’s prestige has been promoted in both regional and international arena in 2020, as seen through visits by the Japanese Prime Minister and the US Secretary of State.
The country has also shown a constructive role as the Chair of ASEAN and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and taken decisive steps to fight the pandemic both at home and abroad, according to The Times of India.
Many articles on foreign press agencies also highlighted Vietnam as one of the world’s fastest growing economies in this trying year, and it has every necessary prerequisite for record strong growth next year.
Asia Times said the intensive international integration, the participation in large-scale agreements like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RECP) and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), along with increased exports, are the core factors of the Vietnamese economy’s success.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stressed that the Vietnamese Government’s bold actions and swift response to prevention adverse impacts of COVID-19 on the economy and public health are the main driving forces for positive growth this year. It predicted a growth rate of 2.4 percent for this year and 6.5 percent for 2021 for the economy.
Vietnam could be considered as a role model in 2020, and the challenges that the country has faced and weathered have illustrated its people’s steadfastness and the clear-sightedness of its leaders, Sputnik added./.