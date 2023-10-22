Russian oncologist interested in collaboration with Vietnam
Vladimir Moiseenko, Director of the Napalkova cancer centre in St. Petersburg – one of Russia's leading cancer diagnosis and treatment establishments, expressed his interest in further enhancing collaboration in cancer treatment with Vietnam at a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency.
Moiseenko, also a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said cancer is on the rise in every country, particularly in developing nations like Vietnam. Successful cancer treatment largely depends on early detection, and it is crucial to focus on identifying tumors at an early stage.
According to the oncologist, Russia has been actively implementing early detection programmes, and over 50% of patients diagnosed in the early stages can be completely cured. When the disease reaches its later stages, treatment mainly aims to prolong life or ensure a better quality of life for patients.
The Napalkova cancer centre, equipped with modern facilities following international standards, conducts over 40 surgeries and provides radiation therapy to 350 patients daily.
Napalkova is ready to treat Vietnamese patients on a paid basis, Moiseenko said, adding that the centre has been cooperating with oncology hospitals in Vietnam for the past five years.
The sides’ collaborative approach involves discussions and information exchanges on treatment for specific patients, and the doctor expressed his desire to further strengthen joint works with his peers in Vietnam, particularly regarding remote consultations for surgical cases./.