– Vietnam has presented its Labour, Independence and Friendship Orders and Medals to two collectives and 23 individuals of Russia in recognition of their contributions to the maintenance of President Ho Chi Minh’s remains.At a presentation ceremony in Moscow on May 28, a second-class Labour Order and a Friendship Order were respectively bestowed upon the Moscow biomedical research centre of the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, and the Research Institute of Rubber Industry JSC.Independence Orders, Labour Orders, Friendship Orders and Friendship Medals were also granted and posthumously granted to 23 individuals who were leaders of these agencies, scientists, the head of the Lenin Mausoleum and a former Russian ambassador.The honours were awarded to mark 50 years since the Vietnamese leader passed away.Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh said Vietnam received exceptional support from the Soviet Union’s people during the most trying times.Thanks to that assistance, Vietnam built many big structures, including the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. Between 1973 and 1975, when the war was still going on, hundreds of Russian experts came to Vietnam and took part in the mausoleum construction.Over the past 50 years, bilateral cooperation has been sustained, ensuring the maintenance of the late President’s body, Manh noted, adding that Vietnam is grateful for the help from the Soviet Union in the past and Russia at present, and these honours demonstrate that gratitude.Colonel Bui Hai Son, deputy head of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum’s management board, praised the coordination of Soviet Union and Russian experts with the board over the years.He noted although Vietnamese scientists have made breakthroughs in producing special medicinal products for the maintenance, Russia still continues assisting the board in staff training and technology transfer, thus helping with the mausoleum management.The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and its location on Ba Dinh Square have become a political and historical centre of Hanoi and Vietnam. About 57 million people have paid tribute to the late President since the mausoleum was opened in 1975, including 9 million foreigners. The relic site welcomes an average of 10,000 visitors per day, Son said.-VNA