Business Forum discusses promotion of legal, sustainable timber value chains A forum took place in the southern province of Binh Duong on October 28 to discuss the promotion of legal and sustainable timber value chains in Vietnam.

Business Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo held to promote RoK-Vietnam relations The Korean Brand & Entertainment Expo 2022 (KBEE 2022) has been held in the capital city of Hanoi, aiming to promote Vietnam – the Republic of Korea (RoK) relations through cultural and commercial exchanges.

Business SBV Governor stresses importance of proactive, flexible response to changes Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong has underlined the need for proactive and flexible response to changes to control inflation and stabilise the macro-economy while talking about some issues mentioned by legislators on October 28.