Saigon - A storytelling river

Impressive sports, cultural, and artistic performances taking place along the Saigon River, Binh Dong Wharf, and Thi Nghe Canal within the framework of the Ho Chi Minh City River Festival, have left a deep impression on city residents and tourists from near and far.
  • Saigon River bursts with life from different types of boats during the first-ever river festival. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A jet board performance on the Saigon River, in the Bach Dang Wharf area. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Paragliding at the Ho Chi Minh City River Festival 2023. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Local residents and tourists can experience waterway tourism along Nhieu Loc Canal in District 1 and at Binh Dong Wharf in District 8. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Various folk games are held throughout the festival in the Bach Dang Wharf area in District 1. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The highlight of the festival is the “Saigon - A Storytelling River” arts program, recreating the history of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh - Ho Chi Minh City through more than 300 years of formation and development. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

