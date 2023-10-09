Saigon - A storytelling river
Saigon River bursts with life from different types of boats during the first-ever river festival. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A jet board performance on the Saigon River, in the Bach Dang Wharf area. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Paragliding at the Ho Chi Minh City River Festival 2023. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Local residents and tourists can experience waterway tourism along Nhieu Loc Canal in District 1 and at Binh Dong Wharf in District 8. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Various folk games are held throughout the festival in the Bach Dang Wharf area in District 1. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The highlight of the festival is the “Saigon - A Storytelling River” arts program, recreating the history of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh - Ho Chi Minh City through more than 300 years of formation and development. (Photo: VNP/VNA)