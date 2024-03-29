SBV approves designation of 14 important banks in 2024
Illustrative image (Photo: congthuong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued Decision No. 538/QD-NHNN approving the group of credit institutions and foreign bank branches which play an important role in the country's banking system in 2024.
Accordingly, the 14 banks included in the group are the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank); Asia Commercial Bank (ACB); Lien Viet Post Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPBank); Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank); Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV); Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank); Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank); Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank); Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB); Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB); Saigon - Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB); Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank); Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank); and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank).
The SBV demanded banking inspection and supervision agencies, as well as its branches in provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide, to closely monitor and supervise, and promptly warn of risks in the operations of the above-mentioned credit institutions to prevent systemic risks./.