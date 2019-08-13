Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently approved a scheme on promoting the sharing economy.Accordingly, measure groups will be implemented, focusing on ensuring an equal business environment among businesses operating in both sharing and traditional economic models; legitimate rights, responsibilities and benefits of those participating in the model of sharing economy, including service providers, users and platform providers.The scheme will also encourage innovation, digital technology application and the development of the digital economy.Businesses will be supported to adapt to the new development trend of the sharing economic model amid the rapid development of digital technology.The scheme stresses that State management should ensure legal economic activities are developed, including sharing economic activities,in accordance with the development trend of the digital economy and the 4th industrial revolution.Enterprises operating in the traditional form will get support to transform their business.Under a decision issued by the PM on August 12, the Ministry of Planning and Investment will serve as a coordinator among ministries and sectors in amending, completing and supplementing laws and policies to suit requirements related to the management of sharing economic activities.The Ministry of Finance will implement the application of new technologies in taxation, and issue and guide the implementation of policies on tax and tax management for the shared economy.The Ministry of Industry and Trade will study and develop policies on developing sharing economic models to promote sustainable production and consumption; and e-commerce development policies.The Ministry of Information and Communications was told to study contents related to cross-border information technology services to serve negotiations of integration commitments, while the State Bank will formulate regulations on cross-border payment transactions through payment gateways.The Ministry of Science and Technology will review the legal system and issues related to State management on science - technology and innovation serving economic sharing model.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice will work with other ministries and sectors to clarify the nature of sharing economic activities in terms of civil or specialised fields.-VNA