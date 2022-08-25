Society ASEAN volunteer youths hoped to help promote Quang Binh’s image Leading officials of the central province of Quang Binh hosted a reception on August 24 for delegates to the ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Forum and ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Award.

Society First-instance judgment upheld for anti-state propagandist The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi on August 25 opened an appeal court for defendant Pham Thi Doan Trang, born in 1978 and residing in Dong Da district of Hanoi, who was accused of "conducting propaganda against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam."

Society Local communities join tsunami, disaster response drills Nearly 460 students and teachers and more than 250 households in central Quang Nam province attended tsunami and multi-disaster response drills, which started on August 23.

Society Vietnamese, Lao localities foster friendship A ceremony was held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on August 25 to mark the 55th anniversary of its friendship and cooperation with Houaphan province of Laos.