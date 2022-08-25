Scholarships presented to Cambodian students in Vietnam
Former Vice President Nguyen Thi Doan, President of the VAPE (R) presents the scholarships to Cambodian students (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Association for Promoting Education (VAPE) and the Cambodian Embassy in Vietnam on August 25 presented scholarships to 100 outstanding Cambodian students in Vietnam.
The scholarships, worth 3 million VND (128.12 USD) each, are funded by the VAPE.
Addressing the event, part of activities to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations, former Vice President Nguyen Thi Doan, President of the VAPE, said that through this activity, the association hoped to further foster the Vietnam-Cambodia partnership in education-training, promoting education and building a learning society.
Underlining the significance of education to the future of each country, Doan expressed her hope that Cambodian students in Vietnam and Vietnamese students will work together to contribute to the sustainable development of their countries and act as bridges for Vietnam and Cambodia relations.
She thanked the Cambodian Ambassador and Embassy for supporting the association in selecting students eligible for the scholarships.
For his part, Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth thanked the VAPE for assisting Cambodian students in Vietnam. He also reminded the students to strive for higher academic performance and continue to maintain solidarity./.