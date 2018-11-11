Sithanasay High School, built with funding presented by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong, was inauguated on November 11 (Photo: VNA)

– Sithanasay High School, built with funding presented by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong to Laos on the occasion of his visit to the country in November 2016, was inaugurated and handed over to Bolikhamsay province on November 11.Addressing the event, deputy chief of the CPV Central Committee’s Office Hoang Cong Hoan said that the inauguration of the school is evidence of the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, State and people of Vietnam and Laos.The school’s modern equipment is expected to enhance the teaching and studying quality of 900 teachers and students.Empowered by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, Hoan officially handed over the school to the Lao side.He also conveyed the Vietnamese leader’s wish that the school will reap more achievements in education and training.Meanwhile, Deputy Governor of Bolikhamsay Bounmabu Chaleun expressed deep gratitude to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, affirming that the gift shows Vietnamese and Lao leaders’ great attention to Laos’ human resource training, while reflecting special ties between the two Parties and States.Construction of the school started in December 2017 with a total cost of 30 billion VND (1,28 million USD). Covering 2,126 square metres, the school has one four-storey building with eight classrooms, two experiment rooms, one hall, eight rooms for management board and teachers.-VNA