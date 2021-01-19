Business Vietnamese airlines brace for travel upsurge during Tet Domestic airlines will increase the number of night flights before, during and after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday – the biggest traditional festival of Vietnamese - to meet increasing travel demand of passengers.

Business Solar power capacity to be cut due to oversupply Nguyen Duc Ninh, Director of the National Power Regulation Centre, has said Vietnam will cut its renewable electricity capacity due to oversupply.

Business Over 9,000 Mitsubishi cars recalled over fuel pump fault The Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam Co. Ltd (MMV) on January 18 began recalling 9,066 units of Xpander and Outlander models to replace fuel pumps.