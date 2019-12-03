SEA Games 30: Kurash a goldmine for Vietnam
Le Duc Dong clinches Vietnam’s first gold of the day after beating his Philippine opponent Llamas Al Rolan in the men’s 66kg final (Photo: VNA)
Tran Thi Thanh Thuy secures the second gold in the women’s +70kg event (Photo: VNA)
Tran Thi Thanh Thuy beats her Thailand opponent in the the women’s +70kg final (Photo: VNA)
Vu Ngoc Son pockets the third gold medal in the men’s -73kg category (Photo: VNA)
Vu Ngoc Son beats his Philippines rival in the men’s -73kg final (Photo: VNA)
Bui Minh Quan wins the forth gold in the men’s 81kg division (Photo: VNA)
Bui Minh Quan beats his Indonesian rival in the men’s 81kg division (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Thi Lan concludes a big day for Vietnam’s kurash on December 2 by defeating Estrella Bianca Mea of the host country to take gold in the women’s -70 kg discipline (Photo: VNA)
Lan’s victory is the seventh title that Vietnamese kurash has won thus far in this year’s SEA Games (Photo: VNA)
Earlier on December 1, fighter Tran Thuong earned a gold medal in men’s -90 kg event, while Hoang Thi Tinh blasted another in the women’s -52 kg category after beating her rival from the Philippines, helping the Vietnam’s kurash team win up to seven of ten gold medals of this game (Photo: VNA)