World Thailand: Half population acquires immunity against SARS-CoV-2 About half the population of Thailand has now acquired immunity against COVID-19 but this remains well short of the government's 80 percent target, according to the country’s Department of Disease Control (DoDC).

World SEA Games 31: Philippines targets gold in weightlifting The Philippines delegation expects to continue shining at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) scheduled for next month in Hanoi, Vietnam, as its weightlifting team is eyeing to pocket at least two gold medals.

World Indonesia to export clean energy to Singapore Singapore’s renewable energy developer Quantum Power Asia Pte has agreed to advance a 5 billion USD plan in Indonesia to export solar power to Singapore, which attempts to accelerate its use of renewables.

World SEA Games 31: Singapore names 27 players of men’s U23 football squad The Football Association of Singapore has named 27 players of the men’s under-23 national team who will travel to Vietnam to participate in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.