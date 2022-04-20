SEA Games 31: Indonesia to partly participate in swimming events
Indonesia will not fully participate in all of the 40 swimming sports branch events in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) scheduled for May 12-23 in Hanoi, Vietnam, according to the Indonesian News Agency Antara.
Indonesia's national team athletes attend a training in Bali on April 13. (Photo: Antara)
By sending 16 swimmers, Indonesia can only participate in 35 events, Antara cited swimming national team head coach Albert C. Susanto as saying in a video statement from Central KONI on April 19.
From the start, the Indonesian Swimming Association Central Organiser (PB PRSI) did prepare 22 athletes for the 31st edition of the biggest sports event in Southeast Asia. The swimming sports branch only received the quota of 16 athletes from the Youth and Sports Ministry, according to the news agency.
However, Sutanto said Indonesia has the potential to secure six to seven gold medals.
According to the head coach, the biggest potential lies in four events, specifically the 50-meter and 200-meter men's backstroke, and 400-meter men's and women's medley.
For the men's 50m backstroke, Indonesia will field I Gede Siman Sudartawa, who had bagged a gold medal in the previous SEA Games in the Philippines in 2019, while Farrel Armandio Tangkas will compete in the 200m men’s backstroke.
Aflah Fadlan Prawira and Azzahra Permatahani will participate in the 400m men's and women's medley./.