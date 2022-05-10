SEA Games 31: Women’s football match between Laos and Myanmar delayed
The match between Laos and Myanmar in the women’s football at the SEA Games 31 which was scheduled to take place at 4pm on May 10 at Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh province was delayed due to bad weather.
Lao women’s football team at Noi Bai airport. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The match between Laos and Myanmar in the women’s football at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) which was scheduled to take place at 4pm on May 10 at Cam Pha Stadium in northern Quang Ninh province was delayed due to bad weather.
Heavy rain from the morning affected the pitch. The SEA Games 31 Organising Committee has decided to reschedule the match to 9pm on the same day.
The match between Thailand and Singapore still takes place at 7pm on May 10 at the Cam Pha Stadium.
According to the Quang Ninh Hydro-Meteorological Station, most of the localities in the province experienced moderate to downpour rain on May 9 night and the morning of May 10. The average rainfall is between 50mm and 100mm and even over 150mm in some places. Due to heavy rain, many areas in the province had flooding including Cam Pha and Ha Long cities. As of 10am on May 10, Van Don recorded rainfall of 154mm while Cam Pha and Ha Long had 100 and 50mm rainfall, respectively.
There are seven teams competing for this year's SEA Games crown, divided into two groups. Vietnam join the Philippines and Cambodia in Group A, while Thailand, Singapore, Laos and Myanmar make up Group B.
The teams will play in a round-robin format in the group stage, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.
All matches will be free for spectators at the Cam Pha Stadium about 200km from the capital city of Hanoi.
On the first day of the competition, the Philippines won Cambodian 5-0.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.