Politics Infographic Exports of agriculture, forestry and fisheries exceed 33 billion USD Exports of agriculture, forestry and fisheries of the 10-month period of 2019 is estimated at over 33 billion USD, up 1.6% compared to the same period in 2018.

Politics Infographic Vietnam- Japan extensive strategic partnership The Vietnam-Japan Extensive Strategic Partnership has developed in all areas. Japan is currently the second biggest investor and the fourth largest trading partner of Vietnam.