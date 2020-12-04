Second national congress of Vietnam’s ethnic minorities wraps up
The second national congress of Vietnamese ethnic minority groups fulfilled its agenda and concluded on December 4 afternoon.
Outstanding collectives and individuals receive the Party and State's honours at the second national congress of Vietnamese ethnic minority groups on December 4 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The second national congress of Vietnamese ethnic minority groups fulfilled its agenda and concluded on December 4 afternoon.
At a press conference following the event, Director of the communications division at the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hoang Thi Le said the congress from December 2 to 4 reviewed achievements in the implementation of policies for ethnic minorities between 2010 and 2020 so as to learn lessons, continue fine-tuning the policies, and issue orientations, targets, tasks, and solutions for ethnic minority affairs for the next 10 years.
The congress saw the presence of 1,592 delegates who are outstanding representatives of ethnic groups from across Vietnam, she said, noting that a delegation of 54 delegates from the 54 ethnic groups in the country had offered incense at the Hung Kings Temple to pay tribute to the ancestors who founded and defended the country. They had also visited the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to commemorate the one who, together with the Party, built up the great national unity bloc.
On behalf of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also head of the Central Emulation and Rewards Council, delivered a key speech and presented the first-class Labour Order to the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs.
Thirty-eight collectives and 58 individuals with excellent performance were honoured with noble rewards from the Party and State, thereby encouraging ethnic minority people to join hands with people nationwide in national development and safeguarding, according to Le.
Deputy Minister, Vice Chairwoman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hoang Thi Hanh said the congress fulfilled its agenda and was successful.
Opinions raised at the event shared the view that over the last 10 years, under the Party and State’s resolve as well as with all-level authorities and sectors’ drastic moves, the implementation of ethnic minority affairs and related policies has reaped significant and comprehensive outcomes in all aspects.
Delegates held that ethnic minority groups have enjoyed improvement in both material and spiritual lives while local political systems have been consolidated, which are crucial factors for sustainable development in ethnic minority areas and help them engage in the whole country’s integration and development process, Hanh added.
The congress also adopted a document expressing ethnic minorities’ determination to exert efforts to contribute to national development./.