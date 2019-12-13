Business Vietnam’s airlines transport nearly 55 million passengers this year Vietnam’s airlines have so far this year transported 54.7 million passengers and 435,000 tonnes of cargo, respectively 11.4 percent and 7.6 percent higher than the figures last year, revealed Vo Huy Cuong, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, on December 13.

Business Vietnam prioritises oil and gas cooperation projects with Russia: PM The Vietnamese Government always gives the top priority to oil and gas cooperation projects with Russia, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a reception for General Director of Zarubezhneft JSC Sergey Ivanovich Kudryashov in Hanoi on December 13.

Business Singaporean firm interested in Quang Tri Airport project The central province of Quang Tri has asked CPG Consultants Pte Ltd, a major provider of infrastructure, building management and consultancy services from Singapore, to support developing Quang Tri Airport project.