Business Scholar analyses why US should recognise Vietnam as market economy The newly elevated relationship between Vietnam and the US to the comprehensive strategic partnership not only deepens the two countries’ diplomatic relations but translates as an opportunity for Washington to upgrade Vietnam’s recognition as a market economy, said James Borton - a non-resident senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute (FPI) of the Johns Hopkins University’s Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Business Domestic airlines’ fleets likely to shrink in two years: CAAV The fleets of some Vietnamese airlines are likely to shrink in 2024 and 2025, thus subsequently affecting their transportation capacity on domestic and international routes, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Favourable policies needed to lure investments via M&A deals: Experts Compared to three years ago, domestic investors outperformed on the merger and acquisition (M&A) market, but the most valuable deals still belonged to foreign investors, heard a conference on M&A trends in Ho Chi Minh City on March 12.

Business Vietnam Airlines to launch direct flights to Germany’s Munich from October National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will begin its direct services from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Munich, one of the largest cities in Germany, from October this year.