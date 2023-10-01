Business September CPI in HCM City picks up 0.56% month on month The September CPI in Ho Chi Minh City increased by 0.56% from August, with rises seen in the prices of eight out of 11 groups of commodities used to calculate the index.

Business More efforts needed to achieve economic growth targets: official The national economy still faces many challenges both at home and abroad, requiring greater efforts to achieve economic growth targets for 2023, said Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong.

Business New records set in agricultural product export revenue Many agricultural products such as rice, coffee, cashew and durian have set their own records in export revenue, contributing to brightening the picture of Vietnam’s exports for this year.

Business Marine economy centre in south-central region The Van Phong Economic Zone in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa is expected to become a national marine economy centre, home to seaports, urban areas, airports, and casinos in accordance with a Prime Ministerial Decision approving revisions to economic zone general planning to 2040 and vision to 2050.