Business Vietnam – an important link of US supply chain Vietnam is currently the 10th largest trading partner of the United States and an important link in this country's supply chain.

Business THACO signs contract to export over 6,050 semi-trailers to US Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO) has signed a contract with Dorsey Intermodal Company to export 6,050 semi-trailers to the US, the largest order in both value and quantity that the firm has received so far.

Business Reference exchange rate down 8 VND on August 26 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,143 VND/USD on 6, down 8 VND from the previous day.

Business MPI supports digital transformation to improve business efficiency The Ministry of Planning and Investment is developing a draft programme to support digital transformation in enterprises, cooperatives and business households for 2021-2025, to meet the practical and urgent needs of the fourth industrial revolution and tackling the pandemic.