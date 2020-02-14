Business Ca Mau looks for measures to achieve export turnover target In the context of the complicated development of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ca Mau provincial People’s Committee has held a meeting to discuss measures for supporting local enterprises to realise the export target of 1.2 billion USD in export turnover it has set for this year.

Ministry urges reduction in goods deliveries via border checkpoints with China The Ministry of Industry and Trade has repeatedly urged Vietnamese exporters to reduce deliveries of goods via Vietnam-China border checkpoints, except for official-channel exports or that Chinese partners can confirm to take delivery of the goods.

International cooperation key to promoting Vietnam's tuna brand Expanding international cooperation will be a key to helping the Vietnamese tuna sector to create its brand in the global market, according to insiders.

First high-class Japanese goods trade centre inaugurated Akuruhi Tower, a centre selling domestically-produced high-class Japanese goods, was inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City's district 1 on February 14.