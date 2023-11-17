Business Vietnam has three credit rating agencies The Ministry of Finance has recently granted credit rating permission to one more enterprise, bringing the total number of credit rating agencies in Vietnam to three, namely FiinRatings, Saigon Ratings, and VIS Rating.

Business Export of first Vietnamese bird’s nests to China announced A ceremony was held in the northern border province of Lang Son to announce the export of first batch of bird’s nest products to China following a protocol signed in November of 2022 between the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

Business Policies a launching pad for circular economy: Deputy PM Specific policies will serve as a launching pad for enterprises and industrial parks to promote circular business practices in the most effective way, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said on November 16.

Business E-commerce Week , Online Friday 2023 to support Vietnam products The 2023 E-commerce Week and Online Friday, Vietnam's largest online shopping programmes of the year, are slated to begin later this month, heard a press conference held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on November 16.