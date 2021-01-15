Packs of goods sent to the island district include commodities, gifts from businesses, specialties of many localities in order to bring a “Tet” atmosphere to soldiers and islanders.

Besides Tet gifts to Truong Sa, the ships also brought new soldiers, cadres who will welcome the lunar new year on the island. For them, it is an honor and a proud as they can contribute to safeguarding the sacred sea of the country.

Four vessels of the Naval Region 4 Command left Cam Ranh port for Truong Sa island district of Khanh Hoa province, bringing goods, necessities and Tet gifts to soldiers and islanders there.

The supplies bring traditional Tet atmosphere and are of great encouragement for naval soldiers and islanders to overcome difficulties to safeguard the national territory./.

VNA