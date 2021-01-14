Naval Zone 4 dispatches soldiers to missions in Truong Sa archipelago
The Naval Zone 4 on January 10 held a send-off ceremony to dispatch soldiers to missions in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and send delegations to offshore districts in Truong Sa archipelago to deliver Lunar New Year wishes to locals and soldiers on duty there.
Ceremony to bid farewell to the missions to be on an offshore trip to Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNA)
Officers and soldiers boarding for Truong Sa archipelago to take on missions there (Photo: VNA)
Rear Admiral Ngo Van Thuan, Commissar of the Naval Zone 4 encourages soldiers, officers who are going to take on missions in Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers of the Naval Zone 4 wash hands before boarding as a protective measure against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
Officers and soldiers bid farewell to the mainlanders (Photo: VNA)