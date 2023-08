Illustrative image (Photo: baodautu.vn)

– There are few skilled Vietnamese guest workers in Europe in recent years, according to deputy head of the Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour , Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Gia Liem.Liem said Vietnamese guest workers in Europe mostly perform manual jobs in the fields of industrial production, construction, food processing, apparel and agriculture. Their contracts often last two years which could be extended. After having their contracts expired, they could stay there if landing new legal jobs.Meanwhile, more job opportunities with high pay are available for skilled workers, but few Vietnamese workers have access to them.Liem explained that the legal documentation for recruitment and procedures to send workers abroad often requires a significant amount of preparation time due to different customs, cultures and legal regulations among various countries. Some countries such as Poland and Slovakia have strict requirements in issuing work visas, resulting in lengthy waiting period.Besides, the cost of living in many European countries is relatively high, posing difficulties in hiring on-site labour management. The cold winter in a majority of European countries also limits the diversity of employment options for workers.Vietnamese workers seeking employment in Europe will have to compete with those from other countries within the region, as well as with those from developing nations with similar skill levels from different continents. Cultural differences also pose barriers during their working and integration process.