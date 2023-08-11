Vietnamese workers sit for a foreign language exam before going abroad (Photo: laodong.vn)

In several recent years, some European countries received Vietnamese workers because native workers migrated to more developed nations in Europe for employment, but when the developed economies face problems such as epidemics or crisis, they could return and reclaim job opportunities previously occupied by foreign workers, including those from Vietnam, Liem added.Tran Manh Thang, General Director of the GHW Hanoi JSC, said many European countries are not inclined to accept unskilled labour from foreign countries. However, they are willing to offer salaries and provide free training lasting 2-3 years to train skilled workers according to their training standards.Deputy Director General of the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) Nguyen Thi Viet Huong affirmed that DVET will identify specific labour demand concerning profession, scale and competency requirements at various levels in European countries, thereby developing a training plan to meet requirements of each nation.It will also enhance coordination among relevant agencies and units to promote legal labour migration./.