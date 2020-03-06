Senior high schools in Hanoi to re-open on March 9
Teachers at a school in Hanoi are sterilising a classroom (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Senior high schools in Hanoi will re-open on March 9, while schools at lower levels, which are preschool, elementary and junior high schools will remain closed until March 15.
The decision was announced by Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung at the end of an online meeting on COVID-19 prevention and control work on March 6.
The chairman said the exact date for the re-opening of lower-level schools will be decided at the municipal People’s Committee’s meeting on March 13.
Regarding the Formula 1 race slated for early April in Hanoi, the chairman said the city has made the best possible preparations for the event, noting that 100,000 visitors have registered to participate. However, the city has not ruled out the possibility of cancelling the race if the COVID-19 epidemic worsens, the official said.
At the meeting, Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training Chu Xuan Dung said schools in the city have stocked thermometers, hand soap, hand sanitizer for students to use, adding that schools will conduct disinfection for the sixth time this weekend.
The Departments of Education and Training and Public Health proposed that preschool, elementary and junior high schools will re-open on March 16.
The health department reported that Hanoi had no new infection of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as of 15:00 on March 6. More than 2,300 people have been quarantined at hospitals or quarantine facilities of the Capital Military Command, while 5,807 others have been quarantined or put under medical monitoring at home, with 4,030 having completed the quarantine period.
The city has so far tested 847 samples of quarantined people, and all the samples tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.
Vietnam has by now had 16 cases of COVID-19 and all of the patients have recovered and discharged from hospital. The country has not recorded any new case of COVID-19 for 23 consecutive days./.