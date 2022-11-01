Senior Party officials of Vietnam, China hold talks
Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, on November 1 had talks via videoconference with Cai Qi, member of the Standing Board of the Communist Party of China (CPC)’s Politburo, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Secretary of the Beijing CPC Committee.
Vo Van Thuong (centre), Politburo member and Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat, at the online talks with Cai Qi, member of the Standing Board of the CPC’s Politburo, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Secretary of the Beijing CPC Committee, on November 1. (Photo: VNA)Beijing (VNA) – Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, on November 1 had talks via videoconference with Cai Qi, member of the Standing Board of the Communist Party of China (CPC)’s Politburo, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Secretary of the Beijing CPC Committee.
The talks formed part of the ongoing official visit to China by CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
The talks between the two officials on November 1. (Photo: VNA)At the event, the two sides discussed measures for implementing high-level agreements between senior leaders of the two Parties and States, as well as the common perceptions reached by the two Party General Secretaries during the trip./.