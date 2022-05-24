Seven art works, items to be auctioned to raise funds for mountainous schools
Winners of the 2022 “De Men” (Cricket) Award for Children will be announced at a ceremony on May 31, during which seven art works and items will be auctioned to raise funds to build or repair schools in mountainous areas.
Vespa motorbike decorated by painter Le Kinh Tai (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Winners of the 2022 “De Men” (Cricket) Award for Children will be announced at a ceremony on May 31, during which seven art works and items will be auctioned to raise funds to build or repair schools in mountainous areas.
They include the jersey with all signatures of the Vietnamese national football team that championed the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, the jersey of player Duy Manh – Ambassador of the “Schools for children” programme, a silk painting by artist Bui Tien Tuan, an oil painting by Pham An Hai, another by Pham Duy Quynh, a watch branded Ernest Borel GS8380C-22, and a Vespa motorbike decorated by painter Le Kinh Tai.
The auction for the “Schools for children” programme was launched by the Vietnam News Agency’s The thao va Van hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper on April 14 to connect artists, donors and the educational sector of localities so as to build or repair schools in far-flung areas, with the first targeted one being Huoi Khoang, which belongs to Hoa Mai kindergarten in Nam Man commune, Song Ma district, the northern mountainous province of Son La.
After more than one month, the organisers received nearly 60 works and items. The newspaper organised three online auctions from May 19-22, with over 210 million VND (9,050 USD) raised./.