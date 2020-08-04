Seven-month agro-forestry-aquaculture export reaches 22.3 billion USD
The export turnover of agriculture, forestry and aquaculture in the first seven months of 2020 was estimated at 22.3 billion USD, a decrease of 2.8 percent year-on-year.
VNA
VNA
