Seventh Adobe design skills world championship opens
The Vietnam round of the seventh Adobe Certified Professional (ACP) World Championship 2024 kicked off in Hanoi on March 24, attracting nearly 250 standout contestants from secondary schools, high schools, colleges and universities across the country.
The competition with two categories of ACP Photoshop and ACP Illustrator takes place at three venues in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam round of the seventh Adobe Certified Professional (ACP) World Championship 2024 kicked off in Hanoi on March 24, attracting nearly 250 standout contestants from secondary schools, high schools, colleges and universities across the country.
The competition with two categories of ACP Photoshop and ACP Illustrator will take place at three venues in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City to find the 15 finalists to enter the national final round. Three most excellent contestants will represent Vietnam at the ACP World Championship, slated for July in the US.
Winners of gold, silver and bronze medals will walk away with awards worth 8,000 USD, 4,000 USD and 2,000 USD.
The Adobe Certified Professional World Championship presented by Certiport is a global competition that tests students’ design skills using Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign.
Open to students from 13 to 22 years old, the annual event attracts hundreds of thousands of contestants from nearly 70 countries and territories across the globe every year.
Top students are invited to represent their respective countries at the World Championship where they will create a designated design project for Certiport’s chosen nonprofit client. In some countries or regions, students are required to participate in a National Championship, and the winners of that event continue on to the World Championship.
In previous tournaments, Vietnam won one bronze medal, two Most Voted Audience Awards and made the top ten in the world competition for three times./.