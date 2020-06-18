A person casts a ballot (Source: sg.glbnews.com)

Singapore (VNA) – The Elections Department of Singapore (ELD) on June 18 announced guidelines for election campaigning activities amid COVID-19 pandemic.

When new guidelines are issued for Phase 3 of the country’s reopening, ELD will update the campaigning guidelines in accordance with the prevailing health advisories.

Singapore will progress to Phase 2 on June 19, and most activities and businesses can open subject to safety precautions.

Constituency political broadcasts will be aired on television and other online platforms. Each candidate will be given three minutes of airtime, which is a special arrangement for the next election.

Political parties doing walkabouts and door-to-door campaigning have to cap their groups at five people, and they should also take other precautions advised by the health authorities such as wearing masks and avoiding physical contact, said ELD.

Singapore’s next General Election has to be called by April 14, 2021. The exact date will be decided by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong./.