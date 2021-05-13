World Vietnam condemns violence in escalating Israel - Palestine conflict The UN Security Council (UNSC) held the second emergency meeting this week on May 12 to discuss escalating tension between Israel and Palestine in recent days, during which Vietnam expressed serious concern over and oppose related violent acts.

World Vietnam calls for cooperation to end Yemen conflict Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), called on all parties to strengthen cooperation to seek a sustainable solution to end conflict and promote peace and stability in Yemen at a UN Security Council (UNSC) debate that was held online on May 12.

World Southeast Asian nations continue seeing high numbers of COVID-19 infections The Health Ministry of Cambodia on May 12 announced 472 new COVID-19 cases – the highest-ever number recorded in a single day since the pandemic broke out in the country in January 2020.

World US returns over 460 million USD retrieved from 1MDB funds to Malaysia Malaysia on May 12 said the US Department of Justice has returned 1.9 MYR (460.22 million USD) retrieved of funds recovered from assets related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.