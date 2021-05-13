Singapore: Changi Airport’s terminal buildings, Jewel closed due to COVID-19
Singapore (VNA) – All Changi Airport passenger terminal buildings and Jewel Changi in Singapore will be closed for two weeks to all members of the public from May 13, amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the airport.
“Changi Airport remains open for air travel during this period,” according to a statement of Changi Airport Group (ACG). “Passengers may also continue to be dropped off and picked up from the airport.”
“Access to the passenger terminal buildings will be restricted to only passengers with air tickets and essential airport workers. Some essential services and food and beverage outlets will remain open to serve them."
All workers in Changi Airport’s Terminals 1 and 3, and Jewel have been undergoing mandatory COVID-19 tests in a special testing operation starting May 9.
“This is to quickly detect, isolate and treat any potential COVID-19 cases in the airport community.”
Meanwhile, the Singapore Badminton Open 2021, scheduled for June 1-6, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
In an announcement, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said all attempts were made to provide a safe tournament environment for all participants.
“However, the rising COVID-19 cases globally would lead to complex challenges in managing inbound travel. Thus, in the interest of our players and the local community's health and safety, the event has to be cancelled.”
The Southeast Asian country, with a population of 5.7 million, has so far reported more than 61,000 COVID-19 cases and 31 related deaths./.
