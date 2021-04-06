ASEAN Thai Health Ministry launches second phase of eating less sweet campaign The Ministry of Public Health has launched the second phase of "Less sweet, make your choices" campaign, aiming to reduce the incidence of "sweet tooth" in half the country’s population.

World Thailand: New TAT video to attract foreign tourists The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as broadcast its latest TV commercial “Wait No More” in foreign countries under the concept of “Amazing Moments, Amazing Thailand”.

World Thai baht performs worst in Southeast Asia The Thai baht was the worst performer among commonly traded Southeast Asian currencies during the first quarter of 2021, the Nikkei Asia Review cited Refinitiv, a global provider of financial market data and infrastructure.

ASEAN Thailand shortens quarantine period to bolster tourism Thailand will shorten its quarantine period for foreign travellers with COVID-19 vaccination certificates from 14 to 10 days from April 1, to foster tourism.