At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - The 21st ASEAN-India Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting was held via video conference on March 31, to review the implementation of activities and cooperation programmes within the framework of the ASEAN-India strategic partnership.



Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to ASEAN, in his capacity as chair of the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force, spoke highly of India’s contribution to and support for the implementation of the IAI Work Plan III (2016-2020).

He requested India to further assist ASEAN in carrying out the IAI Work Plan IV (2021-2025) which was adopted during the 37th ASEAN Summit held in late 2020.



While noting the progress in the implementation of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2016-2020, the participating ambassadors agreed to further collaborate to efficiently carry out the new Plan of Action for 2021-2025.



They approved the amendments to the ASEAN-India Fund and ASEAN-India Green Fund, in a bid to improve the utilisation of the Funds to finance joint projects and activities.



On the occasion, the sides also approved terms of reference on the establishment of the ASEAN-India project management unit.



The meeting discussed ideas to foster cooperation in the fight against terrorism and transnational crime, maritime cooperation, blue sea economy, trade and connectivity, energy, education, sustainable development, smart city and people-to-people exchanges.



They also shared information and experience in battling COVID-19, and considered a partnership on medical equipment and vaccine production and supply./.