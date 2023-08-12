Incumbent Singaporean PM Halimah Yacob (Photo: AFP)

Singapore (VNA) – Singaporeans will go to the polls on September 1 to vote for the nation’s ninth President, should there be more than one eligible candidate, according to the Writ of Election, issued by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on August 11.



The Nomination Day will fall on August 22.



To be nominated as a candidate, the person must deliver his nomination paper, along with the Certificate of Eligibility, the Community Certificate and the Political Donation Certificate.



Applications for the Certificate of Eligibility and the Community Certificate will close on August 17.



Each candidate must pay a deposit of 40,500 SGD (29,950 USD) before the Nomination Day./.