World Indonesia starts underground carbon injection tests Indonesia's state-owned oil company, Pertamina, has recently launched its first underground carbon injection tests, as the state energy firm is exerting efforts to cut carbon emissions and increase oil output.

World Australia hopes to deepen bonds with Southeast Asia: foreign minister Australia wishes to further deepen its bonds with Southeast Asia, and cooperate with it for a peaceful region, Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said.

World Indonesia to extend gas exports to Singapore The Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has decided to extend its contract to supply gas to Singapore for five years from the initial expiry date of 2023.

World Russian expert hails special meaning of Party leader’s visit to China The Independent newspaper in Russia published an article by Grigory Trofimchuk, an analyst of international politics, regarding the significance of the visit to China of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong as well as the nations’ relations.