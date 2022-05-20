Singapore parliament speaker wraps up visit to Vietnam
Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and his spouse wrap up the official visit to Vietnam on May 20. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and his spouse wrapped up the official visit to Vietnam on a high note on May 20.
During his trip from May 18-20, Tan held talks with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, paid courtesy calls to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and met Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
The meetings saw both sides highlighting the significance of the visit, saying it helps deepen the bilateral relations, particularly when the two nations are about to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th year of their Strategic Partnership in 2023.
The two countries have boasted regular high-level delegation exchanges and various people-to-people exchange activities to strengthen solidarity. They are also enjoying a growing economic linkage.
Vietnamese leaders said the presence of Speaker Tan at the ongoing SEA Games 31 in Vietnam provides a great source of encouragement for the Singaporean sports delegation, contributing to the success of the regional sports event.
Against the backdrop of the regional and global uncertainties in geopolitics and economy, bringing both challenges and opportunities, the two countries agreed to further enhance their connectivity and cooperation and effectively make the most of the two legislatures’ ties, thereby accelerating the strategic partnership in seven key areas.
They agreed that the cooperation agreement signed between the two parliaments during Tan’s visit will give a push to their bilateral ties, especially in experience sharing in lawmaking and developing a digital economy and digital society. It is also expected to enable them to bolster coordination at multilateral forums, such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF); and support each other’s stance on both regional and global issues of common concern.
Leaders of the two sides also thanked each other for mutual aid at the time of COVID-19.
Given that Vietnam and Singapore are seeing thriving economic ties, reflected by increasing investment flows from Singapore into Vietnam over the last two years in spite of the pandemic, Tan said this trend is likely to persist and Singaporean investors’ confidence is on a rise because of Vietnam’s potential and opportunities.
Both sides reiterated that there is plenty of room for the two countries to step up comprehensive cooperation.
They also exchanged views on the current regional and global situation and several issues of mutual interest, emphasising ASEAN's consistent principal stance on the East Sea issue, the settlement of disputes via peaceful measures, and the importance of ensuring peace, security and freedom of navigation on the sea./.