Politics Congratulations to RoK’s Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 20 sent a message of congratulations to Han Dok-su on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea./.

Politics 15th National Assembly’s third session to open on May 23 The third session of the 15th National Assembly will open on May 23 in Hanoi and last for 19 days, according to Vice Chairman of the NA Office Vu Minh Tuan.

Videos Party, Government leaders receive Singaporean Parliament Speaker Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin was received by Vietnamese leaders on May 20 as part of his official visit to Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 20.